Wabi Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wabi token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX. Wabi has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00200474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.01160565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wabi

Wabi’s launch date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wabi is wacoin.io . The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wabi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

