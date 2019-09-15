VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.15.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE VMW traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.11. 1,484,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. VMware has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $230,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,120 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,437. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,784 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

