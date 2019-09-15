Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIVE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

VIVE stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,592,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viveve Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Viveve Medical worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

