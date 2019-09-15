Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.73.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIVE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
VIVE stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,592,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.
Viveve Medical Company Profile
Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.
