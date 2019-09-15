Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 420,390 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,814,000 after purchasing an additional 721,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,767,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,800,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,032 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,362,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,547,000 after purchasing an additional 645,094 shares during the period.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $80.13. 2,329,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,799. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

