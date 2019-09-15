Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 361 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in bluebird bio by 40.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 801,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,281. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $87.49 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.91) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $117,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $991,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,921 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

