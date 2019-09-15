Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 317 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $264,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,237.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,800,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,800. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,452. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

