Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 194 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 740,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,526. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $131.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.82.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.