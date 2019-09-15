Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $248,000 Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $14.78. 307,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,121. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.