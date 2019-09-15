Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 934.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACHN shares. ValuEngine lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,150. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

