Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in American Express by 15.5% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 804,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $99,337,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 28.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 7.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Express by 74.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

