Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Stephens set a $46.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 137,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.38. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.07%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

