Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.27, Morningstar.com reports. Vince had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $71.35 million for the quarter. Vince updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Vince has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Vince alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 1,991 shares of Vince stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,312.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,099.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 74.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vince by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 131,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vince by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vince by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.