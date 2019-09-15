Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.50

Vigil Health Solutions Inc (CVE:VGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Vigil Health Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Peet acquired 497,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$144,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,846,950 shares in the company, valued at C$1,115,615.50. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 605,500 shares of company stock valued at $176,875.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. It provides The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a computer based emergency call, nurse call, and resident monitoring system for senior citizens.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.