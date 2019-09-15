Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given a $22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given a $22.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VCTR. Barclays started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 113,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,365. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,692 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $89,307.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

