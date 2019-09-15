VIBE (VIBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $295,869.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a market cap of $4.49 million and $295,869.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00201060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.01160302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.