VHCP Management III LLC Reduces Holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)

VHCP Management III LLC decreased its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,472 shares during the quarter. Gemphire Therapeutics accounts for about 0.3% of VHCP Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. VHCP Management III LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Gemphire Therapeutics worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:GEMP remained flat at $$0.46 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,457. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Several research firms recently commented on GEMP. ValuEngine upgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Laidlaw upgraded Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

