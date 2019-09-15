VHCP Management III LLC Buys 75,637 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

VHCP Management III LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,637 shares during the period. Ra Pharmaceuticals makes up about 9.4% of VHCP Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. VHCP Management III LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RARX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $67,768.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,163. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,776. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.37. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.30.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

