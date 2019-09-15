VHCP Management II LLC Raises Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

VHCP Management II LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,990 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics makes up 7.2% of VHCP Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. VHCP Management II LLC owned about 2.59% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $22,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $26.84. 701,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

