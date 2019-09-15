VHCP Management II LLC Has $514,000 Stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

VHCP Management II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,660 shares during the period. Kadmon makes up 0.2% of VHCP Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. VHCP Management II LLC owned about 0.19% of Kadmon worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Kadmon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,606,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 1,605,568 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,204,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 532,432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 52.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 532,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 184,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDMN remained flat at $$2.80 on Friday. 518,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

