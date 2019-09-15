VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Buys A$50,380.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Noel Whittaker bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,380.00 ($35,730.50).

The company has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 52 week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.39.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

