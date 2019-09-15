Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $250,704.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $250,704.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, QBTC, Bitsane and Coinroom. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,338.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.01836193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.27 or 0.02941173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00679994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00727364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00449937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,249,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

