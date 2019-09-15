Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,557,000 after purchasing an additional 168,185 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,680,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158,870 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.76. 717,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.86. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

