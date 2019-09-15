Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

VEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,197. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.