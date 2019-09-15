Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is SVA Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 901,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $47,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. 1,445,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,313. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.