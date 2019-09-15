Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.24. The stock had a trading volume of 301,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,334. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

