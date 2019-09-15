Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $224,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 209,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,558,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 41,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.25.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,382,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $1,008.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average is $196.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

