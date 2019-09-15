US Bancorp DE Sells 4,999 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $964,125,000 after purchasing an additional 428,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,682 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $687,008,000 after purchasing an additional 404,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,285,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $600,516,000 after purchasing an additional 67,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,287. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

