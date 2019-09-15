US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,129 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 77,287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647,669 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,621,000 after purchasing an additional 524,827 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 32,652.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 455,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 453,873 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 437,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,107,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $295,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.82.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,065. The firm has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

