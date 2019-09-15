US Bancorp DE Has $33.25 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $33,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after acquiring an additional 566,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after acquiring an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,836,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,482. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.