US Bancorp DE Has $20.36 Million Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,090 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.94.

BUD traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.