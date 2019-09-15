Universe (UNI) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Universe has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. Universe has a market cap of $318,025.00 and approximately $600.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Universe

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

