Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBX. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 137,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 194,965 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 749,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,039. The firm has a market cap of $349.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $24.56.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

