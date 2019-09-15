United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 39,097 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,097 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12,188.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.66. 622,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.03 and a fifty-two week high of $219.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

