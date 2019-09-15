United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $167,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,542 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $59.34. 2,450,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.