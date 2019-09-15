United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 55.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 331 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $44,913.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $224,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,889. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.99.

Shares of FFIV traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.83. The company had a trading volume of 343,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.