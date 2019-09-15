United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

UBSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 400,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,934. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.51%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Weddle bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,937.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,397.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

