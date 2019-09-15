Uniform Fiscal Object Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $10.39 and $18.94. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $395,383.00 and $20.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,829,852,512 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $20.33 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.