U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Set at $59.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been assigned a $59.00 price objective by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USB. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.
USB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 5,075,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.
U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 562.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
