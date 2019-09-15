U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Set at $59.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been assigned a $59.00 price objective by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on USB. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

USB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 5,075,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 562.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

