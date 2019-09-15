Tyers Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 295,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $516.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $88.21.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $122.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.43 million. Research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Penn Virginia news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.