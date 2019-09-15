Tyers Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.44. 232,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,578.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.68%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

