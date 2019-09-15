Tyers Asset Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 31.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,909. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CLR. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.