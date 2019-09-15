Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,688 ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 976,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $83,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $10,996,233.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,009,345 shares of company stock valued at $13,891,263 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,695. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

