Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,466,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.65.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,368. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $101.19.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

