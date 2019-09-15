Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,784,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,496,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 304,537 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 645,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223,029 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,138,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 128,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $248,166.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,061.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,266 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $24.62. 211,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,876. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

