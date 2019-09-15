Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

TPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,860. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 32.35 and a current ratio of 32.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yi Larson bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $8,140,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.