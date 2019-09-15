TrustVerse Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $34,155.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $34,155.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.99 or 0.04525456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,649,090 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

