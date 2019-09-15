Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 69,665 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.7% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,554,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,901,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

