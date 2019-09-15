Trias (TRY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,103.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Trias token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $92,103.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00200783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.01174603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015705 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

