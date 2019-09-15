Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.11

Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.11 and traded as low as $34.75. Tri-star Resources shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 79,480 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSTR shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a report on Monday, August 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.08.

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

