TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. 266,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $46,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,721 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $199,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $181,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

